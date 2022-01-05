 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash on I-5 in Linn County leaves one dead

STOCK PIX police tape 18

A crash on Interstate 5 in Linn County left one dead Wednesday morning, Jan. 5.

According to a news release from Oregon State Police, at around 1:50 a.m. OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 220.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Michael Elliott, 79, from Sublimity hit a Volvo semi-tractor being towed by a Chevrolet tow truck driven by Walker Farnham, 26, of Eugene. The truck is owned by A+ Towing.

According to the news release, Elliott was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis where he was later pronounced dead. Farnham was uninjured.

Interstate 5 remained open to traffic. OSP was assisted by Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Medics and Halsey Rescue.

