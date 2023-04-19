Corvallis police have arrested a Corvallis man following a 45-minute standoff during which the suspect allegedly broke into his former residence and barricaded himself inside of it.

Officers arrested Zachery Cochrane, 42, on Wednesday, April 19 on suspicion of first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to an agency news release.

At around 9:50 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Northwest 12th Street for reports that Cochrane had broken into a residence from which he had been evicted and locked himself inside, the news release said. It was believed Cochrane may have been armed with knives.

Responding officers set up a perimeter and attempted to get Cochrane to surrender peacefully, police said. The suspect was allegedly "hostile, threatening and uncooperative."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Police called in the CPD Crisis Outreach Response and Engage team to help with negotiations, but team members were unsuccessful as well, according to the news release.

Negotiations lasted more than 45 minutes from outside of the residence. When all attempts to deescalate the situation failed, officers deployed a Taser and pepper spray to incapacitate Cochrane, then arrested him, according to Lt. Ben Harvey.

No officers or Cochrane were injured in the the apprehension.