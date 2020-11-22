Farm Home sex abuser William "Hank" Dufort to be freed from prison after 30 years

“I liked the staff to know that even the executive director was concerned about what was going on,” Dufort testified.

Some employees said Dufort had victims he favored more than others.

“They were kids that he sought out, kids that he invited into his office, kids who got presents, extra attention, were touched more,” testified then-intake coordinator Carrie Blum. “Generally, they were all very good-looking kids, all-American-type kids in appearance.”

Blum added that Dufort, in meetings with Farm Home therapists, would tell them not to report sexual abuse claims made by clients to law enforcement, as it would be “dangerous for the survival of the agency.”

Chilcote said it was clear to investigators that Dufort was “sophisticated” and “nefarious” in using the assets available to him as director in choosing which boys to abuse.

“He would know their backgrounds, obviously, he would know their history,” he said. “Of course, you don’t want to pick a kid to have sexual contact with and they would go crazy. He wanted to pick kids who he could dominate cognitively. He was a planner. It is the most narcissistic, selfish thing you could possibly do to somebody.”