Fatal crash on Highway 22, roadway closed
Fatal crash on Highway 22, roadway closed

Highway 22 is closed in both directions five miles east of Gates due to a fatal crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. 

The agency released a statement about the multi-vehicle wreck at 4 p.m.

The closure could be lengthy for a law enforcement investigation and reconstruction, and there is no easy detour. 

Travelers should avoid the area, use an alternate route or expect long delays, according to ODOT.

