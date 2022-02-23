Fate of Linn County's $1.1 billion timber lawsuit now at Oregon appellate court

A billion-dollar-plus payout from a timber lawsuit filed by Linn, Benton and 12 other Oregon counties hinges on whether they can convince an appellate court the state ever owed them timber dollars.

The underlying lawsuit concerned whether some 700,000 acres of forestland 14 Oregon counties transferred to the state in the 1930s and 1940s were expected to pour timber revenue back into county coffers.

At issue was the definition of a phrase in a 1941 law that said the state would give the counties "the greatest permanent value" in exchange for the deal.

Linn County, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, alleged the state failed to ensure the welfare of the counties amid decades of falling timber revenue, economic downturns and environmental protests.

Linn, Benton, the 12 other counties and 151 taxing districts won the lawsuit in 2019. A Linn County Circuit Court jury awarded them $1.06 billion. At the time of the verdict, Linn County's share was expected to be $51 million and Benton County's $6.7 million.

With interest, those amounts could be much higher.

The state appealed the case, which resurfaced in the Oregon Court of Appeals during a virtual hearing on Tuesday.

Appearing before a three-judge panel, the attorneys for the state and counties circled back to what the state owed the other jurisdictions in terms of the "greatest permanent value."

Oregon Solicitor General Benjamin Gutman said on Tuesday "greatest permanent value" does not mean "maximum revenue."

Gutman told the court on Tuesday the law does not bind the state to set aside a set amount of money for the counties. The state's forest management, according to Gutman, carries no such obligations.

"The Legislature knew it would have to tweak various aspects of this," Gutman said. "None of that exudes an immutable contract."

Oregon counties have argued their donation of the forestland, which followed historic wildfires, are assets that carry fiduciary obligations the state owes the counties.

On Tuesday, John DiLorenzo, an attorney with Seattle-based Davis Wright Tremaine, the law firm representing the counties in the case, repeated that theme, arguing timber revenue was a binding principle of the land swap.

"This was a key provision, and it was absolutely necessary to induce the transfer of the lands," DiLorenzo said. "The state has decided to unilaterally change that promise."

Gutman argued in turn the state's acquisition of county forestlands, which were razed by fire at the time, rendered all expectations of economic reimbursement to the counties moot.

"We're talking about lands that were badly burned, that weren't generating revenue at all," Gutman said. "The counties didn’t have the resources to rehabilitate them on their own."

DiLorenzo told the judges on Tuesday the state's interpretation of greatest permanent value should depend on the consent of all affected parties.

The counties, DiLorenzo said, made no such agreement to spell out greatest permanent value in such unchecked, flexible terms.

"Contracts can evolve, but they require mutual assent," DiLorenzo said. "There is no evidence of mutual assent here."

The stakes are high if the settlement, which carries an interest rate of 9% per year, is upheld. Since it was awarded in late 2019, the settlement could carry up to $180 million in interest alone.

The Oregon Court of Appeals will rule on the case at a later date.

