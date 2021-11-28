Female bicyclist killed in crash near Philomath

An elderly female bicyclist was killed in a traffic crash west of Philomath on Highway 34 Sunday morning, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The identification of the local woman is being withheld by the agency pending next of kin notification.

The crash was reported at about 10:22 a.m. near the intersection of Decker Road, about 5 miles southwest of where Highway 34 joins Highway 20. A westbound medium-sized pickup, which was towing a boat, collided with the bicyclist, who also was westbound.

The incident remains under investigation by authorities.

“All fatal crashes are reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office and the team that investigates it. They have to do a thorough examination,” said BCSO Lt. Toby Bottorff.

Witnesses have been interviewed and are cooperating, he added.

“Speed did not appear to be a factor. And there are no signs of impairment,” Bottorff said.

An officer with the Philomath Police Department was the first to arrive on the scene. Paramedics and local fire personnel responded to the wreck, as well.

The officer and medics attempted CPR and other lifesaving measures, but they were unable to revive the woman, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Highway 34 was shut down for approximately 3.5 hours in the aftermath of the crash.

The driver of the pickup and a passenger inside the vehicle were not injured. Their names were not available on Sunday afternoon.

BCSO urged caution on roadways, reminding drivers to watch out for bicyclists and for bicyclists to watch out for motorists.

Those with additional information about the crash should call BCSO Sgt. David Iverson at 541-766-6858.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

