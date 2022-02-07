Fire at Albany RV park displaces four families

A fire at Blue Ox RV Park in Albany displaced four families Monday, Feb. 7, according to a news release from Albany Fire Department.

All residents escaped and no injuries were reported. The first alarm fire was reported at 4:51 a.m., according to AFD.

By the time crews arrived, multiple travel trailers were fully involved in the fire. A total of 19 firefighters responded and got the fire under control by 5:15 a.m.

Three of the travel trailers are a total loss, according to the news release, and the fourth trailer has significant exterior and smoke damage. Albany fire has reached out to each family and offered assistance and access to the Red Cross, according to the news release.

All occupants AFD spoke to have private insurance, officials said. The fire is under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious, according to AFD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0