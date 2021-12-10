Five Benton County deputies honored after saving a life

Five Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies received awards this week for life-saving responses made on the job during calls earlier this year.

The deputies, identified only by last names in a news release, were honored with an award from the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association Conference. Deputies Hesseling, Miller, Pratt and Williams were recognized for their response to a reported suicidal subject in Corvallis on May 7.

He wouldn't put down the knife

According to a news release from BCSO, Hesseling arrived at a home where the a man had plunged a kitchen knife into his own chest. Hesseling spoke with the person who had called 911 and could see the man standing inside the residence, still holding the knife. The deputy called to him, but he did not respond. Miller then arrived at the scene.

Pratt arrived next to assist with negotiating with the man. Over the next three hours, Miller and Pratt talked with the man in attempts to get him to put down the knife.

According to BCSO, the man was not responding to their requests and continued to injure himself.

Around 3 1/2 hours into the call, Williams arrived to lend even more assistance. About 30 minutes later, deputies convinced the man to drop the knife and stop hurting himself. They were able to get him the medical treatment he needed from emergency medical personnel.

The man was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Hospital where he was treated for the stab wounds and admitted for a mental health evaluation.

“If it wasn’t for the quick, tactful, and compassionate response from the deputies involved, this situation could have had a much different and grave outcome,” BCSO Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall said in the news release. “Their approach, patience, and willingness to work as a team, directly resulting in saving the life of this male.

"The involved deputies acted with a deliberate and common purpose towards the mission of saving the male's life, without placing him or any of the other involved parties at further risk. Their actions exemplify the mission, vision, and values of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and in turn bring credit to themselves and the Sheriff’s Office.”

An overdose that could've gone another way

The other award winner was Deputy Gevatosky. According to the news release, on Sept. 1, Gevatosky saved the life of a young woman he encountered on Philomath Boulevard in Corvallis.

The woman had just consumed a large amount of narcotics and believed she could counteract the effects with more stimulant drug use. When Gevatosky arrived at the scene, she was unresponsive.

He administered NARCAN, an opioid overdose nasal spray, and gave chest compressions which resulted in saving her life, all the while having to deal with an interfering man who knew the woman.

“The job responsibilities of a deputy have shifted due to the recent decriminalization of dangerous and deadly drugs,” Van Arsdall said. “Deputy Gevatosky handled this tense situation with poise, and administered chest compressions while dealing with a volatile associated male. I'm aware you don’t do your job to receive recognition; however, your actions are commendable and you should be proud of yourself for the measures you took to save a life."

The national suicide hotline is 800-273-8255.

