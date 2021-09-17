Five Linn County Jail employees test positive for COVID-19

Five employees of the Linn County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sheriff Jim Yon.

Alongside the staff, there are currently 18 positive cases among the inmates.

Yon said all employees are tested for the virus every morning before their shift. Inmates will be tested every Wednesday going forward. According to Yon, the positive cases among the inmates are currently contained to two cell blocks.

Last week, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office reported eight inmates had tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, the cases have more than doubled. The initial outbreak was discovered after a former inmate who was transferred out of the facility on Sept. 9 tested positive for the virus.

The jail has taken the step of keeping every inmate in their own cell where they are eating all of their meals. Yon said mask protocols and state isolation and quarantine regulations are being followed.

“The safety of the inmates is our utmost concern,” Yon said. “The staff is constantly monitoring them for any health concerns.”

