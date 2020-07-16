Former Corvallis chiropractor alleged to have recorded patients without permission

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Corvallis police announced Wednesday they're investigating allegations that a former Corvallis-based chiropractor illegally videorecorded his sessions with female patients.

The report of misconduct regards Dr. William O’Donnell, who practiced at the now-closed Vertebrata Chiropractic at 107 SW Second St. At this time, police said, there is no evidence that other staff members at Vertebrata were involved.

The report accused O’Donnell of videorecording some of his female patients at Vertebrata without their knowledge or consent between November 2013 and May 2014.

Corvallis Police Department spokesman Lt. Joel Goodwin said CPD has begun a criminal investigation into the matter but, as of Wednesday afternoon, O'Donnell has not been arrested in connection with it.

According to his attorney, O'Donnell now resides and works in New Jersey. Daniel Scrudato of S.D.R. Law Firm said it is "egregious" that CPD would announce an investigation into alleged misconduct by O'Donnell despite the fact that he has not been arrested and no formal charges have been filed.

According to CPD, O’Donnell may have targeted female patients between their early 20s and mid-30s. The police department said detectives need assistance in identifying those women.

Any woman who would have fallen into that age range and was a patient of O'Donnell's during that time is asked to contact Detective Pete Dunn at 541-766-6433.

