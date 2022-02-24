Four more arrested in alleged assault of 13-year-old in Sweet Home

The number of those arrested in connection to a Feb. 9 assault of a 13-year-old in Sweet Home captured on video is now five.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later released. One day after the assault, police had arrested a 15-year-old girl.

Since then, according to Sweet Home Police Department Capt. Jason Ogden, three more juveniles and one adult have been arrested.

Each of the four juveniles are accused of third-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct. The other juvenile suspects include a 14-year-old boy, another 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy. The department is withholding the names of the minors.

The only adult suspect arrested is 18-year-old Dakota House of Albany. Sweet Home PD arrested House on Feb. 18 on suspicion of riot, third-degree assault, second-degree robbery, second-degree disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another. He was booked into Linn County Jail.

A probable cause affidavit describes House's alleged participation in the assault and shed more light on the extent of the attack.

Saved by an adult

According to a Feb. 11 news release from the Sweet Home Police Department, officers responded to Sweet Home High School at around 2:20 p.m. Feb. 9 based on a call about an altercation among teenagers.

When officers arrived, they discovered a group of older youths had targeted a 13-year-old, officials said.

A Sweet Home School District staff member witnessed the incident, according to a Facebook post from the school district. The staff member reportedly rushed to the scene and provided aid to the victim.

According to the probable cause affidavit for House, the 18-year-old caught officers' eyes after a SHPD officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Long Street in response to a report of a backpack and laptop thrown into the Ames Creek. The officer retrieved the backpack and found paperwork belonging to the victim inside.

A witness told the officer someone had pulled up in an SUV, and the passenger of the car exited the vehicle and threw the items into the creek.

Six-on-one

According to the affidavit, two videos taken by witnesses to the alleged assault showed a total of six suspects hitting and kicking the victim. One suspect, later identified as House, is seen in the video kicking the victim multiple times and throwing the victim onto the ground.

House is also seen, according to police, picking up the victim and carrying him upside down several feet before throwing him again.

In the second video, House can be seen entering a Ford Escape, police allege. The license plate of the Escape matched that of the one the witness at the creek gave for the SUV.

The officer attempted to contact the registered owner and was told the vehicle had been sold to House.

According to the affidavit, on Feb. 18, SHPD interviewed House. He allegedly admitted to being at the location of the incident but denied exiting the vehicle. After being shown the videos of the assault, House admitted to being involved but told officers he carried the victim and threw him to protect him.

House was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Feb. 22 on charges of riot, third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another. His next court hearing in the matter is set for March 7.

"The Sweet Home School District does not tolerate violence in any way," the school district's Facebook post said. "The health and safety of our students is our top priority. We are cooperating and working collaboratively with the Sweet Home Police Department in this open investigation."

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media.

