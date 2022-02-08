Get to know Linn County's newest judge

“Are you going to have to wear a black dress?”

That’s the question Keith Stein’s youngest son asked after finding out his dad would be Linn County Circuit Court’s newest judge.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown appointed Stein, 45, to the Linn County Circuit Court bench in late January. Now, Stein is preparing for his new role in the same building he’s worked in for more than 15 years.

“Keith Stein is deeply dedicated to his community and the rule of law,” Brown said in a news release. “He has the experience, temperament and compassion to be an outstanding judge on the Linn County bench.”

Stein is filling the vacancy left by former Linn County Circuit Court Judge David Delsman whose retirement was effective as of Nov. 1.

Not part of the plan

Becoming a judge wasn’t always a part of the plan.

“Just a few months ago, it wasn't even on my radar,” Stein said. “In fact, I had asked a couple of colleagues to go for it, and then I had a couple of colleagues asked me to put in for it, and I said, ‘OK.’”

Studying law wasn’t always a part of Stein’s plan either. He didn’t grow up thinking he wanted to be an attorney or start a career in law.

“I kept changing my major because I didn't know what I wanted to be when I grew up,” he said. “I was a waiter, and I was serving dinner to my English professor one day, and he said, ‘What are you going to do with your future?’”

Stein said he told the professor he had no idea. At that point, the professor told him to major in English and go get a law degree. So he did.

Gaining experience

Stein attended law school at Willamette University, got a job working for Albany City Attorney Jim Delapoer doing municipal prosecution and eventually joined the Linn County District Attorney’s Office in 2006. He has been a supervisor in the office for about four years.

While in law school, he worked as a projectionist at a local theater. He even continued working as a projectionist after staring his career in law.

“There was a time I was a prosecutor, but on Thursday nights, I was moonlighting as a projectionist,” Stein said.

He added that he liked rolling up his sleeves and working with his hands after spending all day sitting at a desk.

Now when Stein isn’t working, he enjoys spending time with his wife and four children. He enjoys chess, watercolor painting and he recently discovered pickle ball.

Time as a prosecutor

Although he hasn’t always envisioned himself as a judge, Stein is ready to take on a new challenge. His current boss, Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny, said Stein’s experience will make him a great judge.

“Keith is a humble servant. He has served the people of Linn County well in his time with the District Attorney’s Office,” Marteeny said. “He has an eye for truth and justice.”

During his time there, Stein has prosecuted some memorable cases. He said one of the bigger trials he worked was the Garlinghouse murder.

In 2018, Jason Garlinghouse of Lebanon was convicted of murdering his estranged wife Sparki Garlinghouse. Stein said this case was particularly interesting because Sparki had recorded audio of her own murder.

Preparing for a new gig

Fast forward to February 2022 and Stein is packing up his current office among the county’s prosecutors and heading to the third floor of the Linn County Courthouse, to his new quarters.

“(I’m most excited about) being upstairs with a group of colleagues that I know and just being able to call them colleagues,” Stein said. “I'm excited about learning new things. I've been in one area of law for a long time, and I'm actually excited about the prospect of expanding my knowledge base.”

Stein said he will be “hitting the books” as he transitions to his new job and refreshes himself on various areas of law. His last day as a prosecutor is Feb. 18, and he will be sworn in Feb. 22, with his investiture scheduled for March 4.

He won’t preside over criminal cases for a while, which is general protocol when a prosecutor becomes a judge within in the same court.

“I have a lot of studying ahead of me,” Stein said. “I've got colleagues upstairs who will help me get oriented. I just got to hit the books hard, study for the bar all over again.” Like he did in 2005.

Stein said he’s looking forward to working alongside an impressive group of judges.

“I don’t think a lot of people in the community know we have a very strong group of jurists,” he said. “They are very capable. They're very conscientious, very hardworking and just good judges.”

Although he has enjoyed his years as a prosecutor, Stein is excited to take the bench. He knows there will be a learning curve, but he is ready to take on the task.

If there’s one thing he hopes, it’s that he can continue to serve his community and seek out justice.

“There's a culture we have in Linn County that, in my mind, is something worth protecting,” Stein said. “And so if not me, then I want somebody who appreciates the special dynamic we have in the county. And now that it is me, I hope to kind of help safeguard that and continue the legacy that past judges have handed down.”

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

