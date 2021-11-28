Highway 34 closed near Philomath

Highway 34 is closed due to a crash at Decker Road near Philomath, five miles southwest of the intersection with Highway 20.

The Oregon Department of Transportation issued a news release about the closure at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

Travelers should take alternate routes and expect delays through the afternoon, according to the news release. Residents also should be be cautious and aware of public safety agencies in the area of the wreck.

The estimated delay at the site of the crash is 2 hours or greater, according to ODOT's website.

