Highway 34 is open again after a log truck crash closed the roadway for hours Monday morning 7 miles west of Alsea.

The Oregon Department of Transportation notified the public of the crash at 7 a.m. Monday, and a news release stated that equipment needed to arrive to unload the log truck.

The agency announced that Highway 34 had reopened in a news release issued at about 10:15 a.m.

