Highway 99W crash leaves three dead

A car-versus-log truck crash on Highway 99W near Monroe left three dead on Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a crash on Highway 99W about 4 miles north of Monroe at around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The dead have been identified as Shelene Lenore Parrish, 49, Laynette Marie Taylor, 51, and Brittany Sue Taylor, 31. All three women were in the same vehicle, and all three were from Junction City.

According to the news release, an unloaded Kenworth log truck was traveling north on the highway when a 2008 Honda Civic traveling south went into the northbound lane and crashed head-on with the log truck.

It is unknown at this time why the southbound Honda Civic went into the northbound lane, according to the news release.

All three in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The log truck driver, Thomas Boquist of Tillamook, was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Parrish was identified as the driver; Laynette Taylor was the front right passenger; and Laynette’s daughter, Brittany Taylor, was the rear left passenger.

The Benton County Crash Team investigated the case with help from ODOT, Monroe Fire Department and the Corvallis Fire Department.

According to BCSO, both lanes of the highway were shut down following the crash and reopened at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigating Deputy Doug Seirup at 541-766-6858.

