Hillsboro man suspected of Corvallis stabbing

A Hillsboro man has been booked in the Benton County Jail following a stabbing that took place in Corvallis on Monday.

Heber Gonzalez, 25, is facing charges of second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful use of a weapon, coercion, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.

According to a news release from the Corvallis Police Department, at around 12:17 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call of an unknown problem in the 2800 block of Northwest Deer Run Place.

At the time of the call, details were limited to someone saying “call the cops” and requesting an ambulance. Dispatchers soon learned that the incident being reported was a stabbing. The suspect was restrained by witnesses at the scene.

Gonzalez was lying on the ground with his hands zip-tied behind his back when officers arrived at the scene. The victim of the stabbing was Juan Ramirez-Miguel, 38, of Hillsboro. According to CPD, he suffered a single stab wound at the right side of his chest, about six inches below his armpit.

Corvallis Fire Department medics arrived and provided aid to Ramirez-Miguel. He was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for treatment and according to CPD, he is medically stable.