Identity of Albany man who drowned in Santiam released by authorities

The identity of an Albany man who drowned in the Santiam River on Sunday was released by the Marion County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning.

Connor McIntosh was 25.

McIntosh's name was temporarily withheld from the public so his next of kin could be notified about his death.

The drowning occurred about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Santiam near the rest areas on Interstate 5.

"As we continue to experience warm summer weather, deputies have seen an increase in the number of people visiting lakes, rivers and other recreational waterways in Marion County," Tuesday's MCSO news release stated. "We want to remind outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and swimming abilities to wear a life jacket while enjoying these outdoor areas."

McIntosh wasn't wearing a life jacket.

According to MCSO, a witness said he saw McIntosh fall off his inner tube and go under, then come back up. He tried swimming against the current before going back under again.

McIntosh fell off his inner tube about 30 feet from the shoreline, according to a news release.