Inmate dies in state prison after testing positive for COVID-19

A man incarcerated at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

A news release from the Oregon Department of Corrections stated that the man died on Aug. 21 at a local hospital. He was between 50 and 60 years old, according to DOC. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Across the department, this is the 43rd adult in custody (AIC) to die after testing positive for COVID-19. The agency is responsible for the custody of 12,000 adults who are incarcerated in 13 institutions across Oregon.

Prior to the pandemic, DOC would issue a press release whenever an AIC died. This release would include the person’s name, county they were convicted in, sentence length and date of death. Because of the pandemic, the organization has decided to change their death notification process when someone dies after testing positive for the virus.

According to the agency, vaccine acceptance rates among AICs is estimated at 78% and 55% for DOC employees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0