Interstate 5 near Albany closed due to truck fire

Interstate 5 northbound is closed 4 miles south of Albany near milepost 230 following a semi-truck fire, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The backup has triggered several crashes, according to the release, and smoke is impacting southbound traffic as well.

According to Albany Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshal Sandy Roberts, the call came in to AFD at around 10:07 a.m. As of the publish time, Roberts said the situation was still active, but it looked like the driver was out of the vehicle. She was unsure about injuries. Tangent fire also responded.

Roberts said it was unclear what the truck was carrying, but there was a possibility it was some kind of metal.

According to ODOT Trip Check, the estimated time of delay for travelers is between 20 minutes and two hours.

