It could happen to anyone

Zodelle Sales just wants to get her daughter Tiffany's things on the truck.
She has little use for the piles being sorted outside the storage unit on Queen Avenue, allegedly filled by Tiffany's estranged husband, Craig Lazon.
Sales wants it all on the truck because it's all going to the same place and she's already behind schedule. It took longer to rent the U-Haul than she had planned.
It’s cold out. Overcast. It’s the type of cold that could carry snow and clouds that roll in before the rains.
Sales hangs back, looking at the mess: furniture, bags of craft supplies, a box of dolls. She shoves the tissue back into her jacket pocket before the small group of volunteers drifts back in for the next load.
She and her granddaughter Felicity Halberg put a call out days earlier. They had several storage units to empty. Could anyone help?
Three people joined them on Feb. 13 to clear out the things Tiffany Lazon no longer needed.
She's missing
There was no life-changing phone call. Just a feeling.
Sales last saw her daughter on Veterans Day. The last time anyone saw her was around Christmas.
But in early January, Sales had a bad feeling.
Tiffany wasn’t answering her phone — it wasn’t unusual for calls to go unanswered for a few days as she wrestled with phone issues, but it had been too many days and too many unanswered calls.
On Veterans Day, Sales and Halberg had driven up from Eugene to meet Tiffany at her apartment in Albany.
“Someone kept calling her when we were sitting there,” Sales said. “She was telling them we were still there, and we could hear footsteps upstairs.”
At a restaurant later that day, they said, Tiffany received multiple texts, enough to interrupt their meal. When they were done, she hung back.
“She ordered a steak to go, and she doesn’t eat steak,” Sales said. “We asked her if she wanted us to wait for her and she said, ‘No, you go ahead.’”
It’s the last time Sales saw her daughter.
Tiffany missed Thanksgiving, citing car issues. And on Dec. 25, she sent one text message: "Merry Christmas."
“It just wasn’t like my mom,” Halberg said. “She texts paragraphs and uses emojis.”
By Jan. 8, Sales called the police.
On Jan. 13, Tiffany became one of the thousands of women reported as missing across the country — 239,847 over the age of 21 in 2018 alone, according to the FBI. In the same year, the Centers for Disease Control reported that 1 in 4 women will experience sexual or physical violence or be impacted by stalking from an intimate partner in their lifetime. One in six homicide victims, federal data reports, are killed by an intimate partner.
They’re from different backgrounds, income levels and ethnicities, and all of them were in love at some point.
“The abusers don’t start out that way,” said Lorena Reynolds, an attorney who teaches a class at Oregon State University on domestic violence and the complicated nature of the relationship between abuser and victim.
“If they couldn’t be charming, no one would be in a relationship with them. They can move on to another relationship and convince their new partner that it wasn’t their fault. They could know about his restraining order or a prior conviction, and he can still convince them their previous partner was crazy and it’s not their fault,” she said. “It’s about control. Some people think they can take an anger management class, but it’s not about anger. If it were about anger, they would have problems at work but they don’t. They can control it. They only abuse their partner because this is about power and control.”
Five years ago
One evening in March 2015, Fred Edwards was leaving his apartment when a woman banged on his door. She was bruised and bloodied and begging for help.
It was Tiffany Lazon.
“I need help. Help me. He’s going to kill me,” she told him, according to news reports at the time.
Tiffany said she had been kept against her will for a week, tied up, beaten, raped and sexually assaulted.
She named her husband, Craig Lazon, as her captor and abuser.
“You could tell she was strangled, you could tell she was beaten up for days,” Edwards said at the time. “Her whole skin was disfigured. It was purple around her neck.”
(When contacted in January of this year, Edwards confirmed his original account but declined to comment further.)
Craig Lazon was charged with attempted aggravated murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, two counts of second-degree assault, strangulation and fourth-degree assault.
Then his wife recanted.
“It’s common,” Reynolds said. “They make decisions day by day based on what they think will make them safe. When they call 911, they think that’s what will keep them safe, and they may start cooperating with the court system, but something happens where they no longer feel safe. It could be as simple as they think, 'He says if I drop the charges right now, he will come home and everything will be forgiven,' and that might make them feel safe in that moment, so that’s what they do.”
During a sentencing hearing in December 2015, Tiffany told the judge, “I do love him, and I miss him. We all miss him. We want him home for the holidays. I have been suffering and just want him to come home.”
The initial charges against Craig were dropped, but he was sentenced to 36 months on charges of tampering with a witness. He had contacted Tiffany from jail, encouraging her not to show up for his trial.
Why don't they just leave?
In 2003, Portland resident Tiffany Pollard, originally of Corvallis, met a man and fell in love immediately.
She tells the following story as part of her work with the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence, which serves Linn and Benton counties.
“It was a fairy tale,” she said. “It was everything I was looking for.”
Within six months, they were living together, and in 2005, they were married.
“That’s when things started to change,” she said.
Her husband couldn’t hold down a job. He had a victim mentality, she said — nothing was ever his fault.
They moved to Washington, away from her family in Oregon, and he would use the feelings she shared with him to convince her she didn’t need friends in her life, she said.
On the outside she was a working professional, educated, from a stable background and loving family making $50,000 a year. On the inside, she said, she was ashamed.
“If everyone views you as a strong person, you don’t want to say you’re being beaten up by your husband," she said.
Pollard said she would turn down offers from people at work to go to happy hour, instead going home to be with her husband — or wait for him to come home. Neighbors would call when they heard the couple fighting. Pollard said officers would take them into different rooms to interview them and suggest they not spend the night in the same house. Her husband would leave.
“But he’d just come back later that night,” she said.
The abuse continued for over a year, she said.
Pollard told no one.
“I’m an only child and very close to my parents,” she said. “But I didn’t want them to worry. I wanted them to think everything was OK. And behind my back he was telling them that I didn’t love them. He told them I didn’t want to tell them because I didn’t want to hurt their feelings.”
As the abuse continued, she said she felt like she was silently begging for help, presenting herself to various people hoping they would figure out what was happening.
“We were members of a church,” she said. “I didn’t grow up with it, but it was strong in his background, and I remember it was summertime. It was hot. And I was sitting in this church in a turtleneck to hide the bruises on my neck and arms. Because not going to church wasn’t an option.”
According to Pollard, no one asked her why she was wearing a turtleneck in July. If they had, she said she isn't sure if she would have told the truth at that point.
Role of bystanders
Reynolds said it's important for bystanders to offer support. "You never know when you can be the one to help," she said. "'It’s not your fault, you didn’t cause this'" and that message can come from anyone."
Pollard said she went to their pastor, who didn’t notice the abuse but gave her the name of a marriage counselor. The counselor didn’t notice the abuse either, she said, and during their last session, her husband stormed out, she said.
“He was yelling that he couldn’t live like this and I was begging him, ‘Please don’t leave me,’” she said.
On the long car ride home, Pollard’s husband reportedly turned to her and told her to call her boss. Tell him you won’t be in tomorrow, he said.
“He beat me up pretty bad that night, and then we went to bed,” she said. “They say there’s a honeymoon period. That after it happens, it’ll be better, like a honeymoon, but that never happened for us. Once it was over, it was just never mentioned. Like it never happened.”
The next time she went to work, she said, her boss called her into his office and asked her: Is he hurting you?
“I broke down,” she said.
Pollard moved out, couch-surfing at friends’ houses and finally renting her own apartment. But, she said, her husband found her.
“I was on the phone with law enforcement while he’s trying to break in, and they’re splitting hairs with me on whether he’s my husband, estranged husband or ex-husband,” Pollard said. “The man is breaking in, threatening to kill me.”
Letitia Wilson is the executive director of the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence.
By the time victims of domestic violence reach her, she said, they’ve tried everything else.
“People say, ‘I know I’m going to die,’” she said. “When you know someone can kill me and I could be doing everything right and they could still kill me, that’s hard.”
The social contract
Society also makes it difficult to leave. Not only are victims being told by their abusers that the abuse is their fault, the most common question society has, Wilson said, is: Why didn’t she just leave? I would leave.
But leaving, according to law enforcement, is often the most dangerous time in an abusive relationship. And even after a relationship ends in murder, the conversation rarely shifts.
“As a society, we are still blaming victims,” Wilson said. “Why isn’t the conversation, ‘Why did he choose to kill her?’ Why is it, “Why didn’t she leave?’”
According to Pollard, neighbors saved her life the night her husband found her. They locked her in another apartment and fought him off until law enforcement arrived.
He went to jail and Pollard, she said, went to court. She filed a restraining order, served him with divorce papers while he was in jail and moved home to Oregon the next day.
“I put several hundred miles between us, and I was still constantly looking over my shoulder,” she said. “You know he can kill you, and in smaller communities like Albany and Corvallis, you’re going to run into him.”
Reynolds said it’s a mistake to believe all victims of domestic abuse have to do is leave.
Because it isn’t that simple.
“The target thinks they’re in control,” Reynolds said. “When they’re being abused, their abuser will tell them it’s their fault and so they believe they’re in control and if they can change their behavior, it will stop. It comes from a deep sense of hope and love. They don’t want their abuser to be punished, they want them to get better.”
Victims of domestic violence may not have the financial means to leave, either. Sometimes it means leaving behind a beloved pet or disrupting a family, children. Other times they have to live with the fear instilled by their abuser. If they call the police, Child Protective Services will label them a bad parent and take the kids. If they call the police, the police will see the defensive marks and arrest them both. If they call the police, their abuser will kill them.
“Our legal system was developed a long time ago,” Reynolds said. “It was developed to deal with very different problems. It’s set up for two propertied men who had a dispute over a contract. Our system does that well.”
The system
“Overall, the system works,” said Arnold Poole, who has served as a defense lawyer for more than 30 years.
“As a defense lawyer, it seems like the police and prosecutors tend to believe women more than us defense lawyers would like them to,” he said.
In 2015, he defended Craig Lazon on the charges stemming from the incident that sent Tiffany running to Fred Edwards’ apartment.
It was wasn’t very long after Tiffany showed up at his door that Edwards said Craig came speeding up in a car. Seeing Tiffany with Edwards, he drove off.
Tiffany would later say that Craig abused her over the course of a week until he finally untied her from the chair and walked her to the car. She said he told her he was going to drown her in the Calapooia River, according to an affidavit in the case.
But he forgot his phone and had to turn back, leaving her in the car as he went inside, according to reports from the time.
That’s when Tiffany said she escaped and ran for her life.
According to Poole, Tiffany began working with the defense after Craig was arrested, producing her Department of Defense file from when she served in the military that outlined times she had allegedly been untruthful. She also handed over a video — allegedly shot by Craig. In it, Tiffany appears to be injuring herself as Craig tries to stop her. Experts testified that the marks found on Tiffany’s body were symmetrical and that marks sustained by abuse typically aren’t.
“It’s rare,” Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden said of domestic violence victims fabricating stories. “When people call us, they’re looking for safety, and, if anything, we find people hesitant to talk.”
Harnden was sworn in as Albany’s new police chief in January but responded to hundreds of domestic violence calls during her 25 years in the Bellevue Police Department in Washington. On the morning of Feb. 25, hours before sitting down to discuss the topic, Albany police responded to a domestic violence situation where the abuser was so out of control, Harnden said, officers had to pull their weapons.
Situations like that, she said, aren’t so rare.
Harnden said domestic violence calls are among the most dangerous for officers and that Oregon’s primary aggressor law sets down mandates but leaves some things open for judgment.
“It’s very rare that we get to a scene and we can’t determine who the primary aggressor was,” she said. A victim can defend themselves, she said, and have visible marks or bruising from doing so and not risk being arrested.
“If we have an uncooperative victim, it gets a little more difficult,” she said. At that point, police may suggest the parties take time apart. But officers always direct people to resources like CARDV.
“We had a case in Washington where we kept getting called back and we knew he was going to kill her eventually,” she said. “We knew he was going to kill her.”
That woman managed to escape the relationship and find resources to help. Her partner went on to kill his next girlfriend.
The investigation
When investigators talked to Craig Lazon on Jan. 9, he told them Tiffany had moved to Washington.
Her family had heard nothing of plans to move and if she had, she had done so without her clothes, car, money or her cat.
The cat was eventually found by police in one of the storage units Sales and Helberg later emptied in February.
“We didn’t move any of this in here,” Halberg said as she moved a dresser still filled with her mother’s clothes rolled neatly in rows from the unit. “Craig did it.”
Until Jan. 21, Lazon was still considered missing, but then the Albany Police Department released a statement reclassifying her case as a missing person/homicide investigation.
"Numerous search warrants have been served during the past five days providing further evidence and support that Tiffany Lazon is deceased," the department said in a news release.
According to court documents, Craig Lazon rented a moving truck using Tiffany Lazon’s debit card and told a friend he was helping his wife move her belongings. Blood was found in the truck. A friend came forward, informing police that the circular saw Craig Lazon had borrowed was returned in pieces and missing the blade.
Blood and tissue was recovered from the blade guard. It was a match for Tiffany Lazon.
It could happen to anyone
Tiffany Lazon is still missing.
As of Feb. 28, APD said the investigation is still ongoing. On Jan. 21, Craig Lazon was arrested on charges of murder.
But on Feb. 27, at a park in Eugene, friends and family gathered to celebrate Tiffany's life.
Under the gazebo in Owens Rose Garden, approximately 50 people spent a little more than an hour sharing memories of Tiffany. They remembered the jokester, the woman who was always up for adventure, the veteran, the mother of two, the niece who surprised her aunt with concert tickets and the woman with the biggest heart any of them had ever known.
"I don't want to remember the death," Halberg told the crowd as darkness overtook the gazebo save for the small sea of candlelight. "Let's remember the love."
In cleaning out the storage unit weeks earlier, Halberg found her mother’s Army duffel bag. That will go to her brother. A mirror with “I love you” written in red lipstick. Decorations for every holiday meticulously organized, tools and a mattress they wouldn’t take because they were Craig’s, and a box of door knobs.
“This is how many times my mother changed her locks,” Halberg said.
“People who experience domestic violence aren’t dumb,” Wilson said. “They didn’t get into this relationship to experience violence. If a punch was thrown on the first date, there wouldn’t be a second date.
Domestic violence, she said, does not discriminate. “We have sheltered people as old as 80. This can happen to anybody, any gender. It can absolutely happen to anyone regardless of any demographics, money, age. It can happen to anyone.”