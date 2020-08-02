Jefferson man charged with kidnapping

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Jefferson-area man has been charged with several crimes including second-degree kidnapping.

Randall Ikaika Leach, 29, also was charged with strangulation (domestic violence), two counts of felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), attempted strangulation (domestic violence), coercion and harassment in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon.

The crimes allegedly occurred on July 26 and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Judge Michael Wynhausen set Leach’s security at $100,000. Leach had 10 percent of that bail posted on Thursday after the court hearing and he was released from the Linn County Jail.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Aug. 24.

Second-degree kidnapping is a Measure 11 crime with a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0