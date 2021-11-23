Jefferson man dies in car crash in Marion County

A Jefferson man died in a car crash in Marion County on Monday, Nov. 22, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.

Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single rollover crash at around 11:28 a.m. Monday near Enchanted Way by the Highway 164 interchange.

The news release states Brandon Bailey, 30, was traveling southbound in a Toyota Corolla at a high rate speed when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled over several times.

Bailey sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The roadway was closed for around three hours.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Turner Fire Department, Jefferson Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1