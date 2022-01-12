Junction City man suspected of sexual abuse

A Junction City man has been arrested for multiple alleged sexual abuse charges committed against a minor.

Enrique Aguilar-Romero, 74, was arrested by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and booked into Linn County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 11. He was set to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Jan. 12 on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, the state filed the charges against Aguilar-Romero on Dec. 17, 2021.

The defendant allegedly sexually abused two separate victims, both younger than 14 years old. The incidents are said to have taken place in Harrisburg between March 8, 2011, and March 8, 2013.

There were allegedly three separate incidents involving one victim and one incident involving the other victim.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0