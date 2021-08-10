Jury finds Albany man guilty of manslaughter after he ran over his wife

A 12-person jury has found an Albany man guilty of first-degree manslaughter.
On Friday following a four day trial in Linn County Circuit Court, Gary Donavan McDonald Jr., 54, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. The charges stem from a car crash that occurred Oct. 13, 2020 when McDonald ran over and killed his wife Colleen McDonald in his pickup truck.
McDonald is in custody at the Linn County Jail, and his sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place Oct. 6.
The fatal crash happened along Century Drive, north of Knox Butte Road. Colleen McDonald was walking north along the road’s shoulder when she was struck from behind by her husband’s vehicle which was also traveling northbound, according to the Albany Police Department. The couple lived just a few blocks from the crash site.
Prosecutor Michael Paul said McDonald’s blood alcohol content was .12% four hours after the crash. McDonald was charged for the crimes on Oct. 14.
According to Paul, the jury received the case at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 and deliberated until about 5 p.m. that night. A verdict was not reached, so deliberations continued Friday morning until around 2 p.m. that afternoon. At that time, the jury delivered a unanimous guilty verdict.
“The jurors spent a long time deliberating and worked hard to reach a verdict,” Paul said. He added that he appreciated the time and effort the members of the jury took in reaching a decision.
Kent Hickam, the defendant’s court appointed attorney, was unavailable for comment.
McDonald was previously sentenced to prison via Linn Country Circuit Court in 2005. At the time, he pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and first-degree burglary. He was ordered to pay almost $225,000 in restitution.
As a part of that negotiated settlement, charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempted arson and theft were dismissed. McDonald was convicted of setting fires just outside of the Albany city limits and sentenced to 10 years in prison. The fires resulted in the complete destruction of a house, shop and motor home along Stutzman Drive. An additional house was burned, and multiple vehicles were set on fire. No injuries were reported.
At the time of his guilty plea in 2005, the defendant was on parole following a conviction for arson and burglary in Washington.