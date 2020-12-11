Lebanon couple spending next 6 years in prison for not feeding their infant before her death

A Lebanon couple will spend the next six years and three months in prison for the March death of their 7-week-old baby.
Kristian Ray Lee and Shantell Ann Marie Swiercz, both 24, were charged with first-degree manslaughter in April after their infant, Sandra, died of malnutrition.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, Sandra had difficulty consuming her mother’s milk for more than a week and Swiercz told police she had trouble producing, but neither parent provided alternatives like formula for the child. She died on March 28.
Lebanon police officers responded to the couple’s apartment in the 800 block of Park Street at about 10:50 p.m. that night. Swiercz told police she suspected something was wrong with the baby, according to the affidavit, but Lee refused to take her to the hospital. When Swiercz took the baby’s temperature, the report continued, it registered only around 80 degrees. After taking Sandra’s temperature, however, Swiercz waited two hours before calling 911.
Detectives noted “how skinny Sandra’s body was and how she appeared to be malnourished” in the affidavit. “On the kitchen counter was a large bag of tobacco for rolling cigarettes and an empty bottle of Crown Royal whiskey. There were no signs of baby formula (or) baby bottles and we only found one spare diaper.”
According to the affidavit, Swiercz said she was waiting until her next payday to go to the store for supplies. In the meantime, police said, Swiercz neglected to reach out to a government agency, family or friends for help.
The infant was found to be only 5 pounds and 4 ounces during her autopsy.
Lee and Swiercz were arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court before Judge Michael Wynhausen for first-degree manslaughter on April 30. This charge is a Measure 11 offense that, on conviction, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.
On Dec. 1, they each pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter — also a Measure 11 crime — which carries a minimum prison sentence of six years and three months.
On Friday, Linn County Circuit Judge Brendan Kane sentenced both Lee and Swiercz to that minimum sentence of 75 months in prison, in addition to three years each of post-prison supervision upon release. According to the prosecutor, Linn County Deputy District Attorney Richard Wijers, the two have received credit for time served since their initial arrests.
“The defendants' actions were not born out of a lack of resources, but instead the result of recklessly misplaced priorities,” Wijers said in an email to the Democrat-Herald. “It’s a parent’s responsibility to raise and protect their children. The defendants failed to do so in this case. As a result, our community has suffered a tragedy; a young life was lost before it could really begin.”
Neither Lee’s defense attorney, Arnold Poole, nor Swiercz’s attorney, Erik Moeller, immediately responded to a request for comment following Friday’s sentencing hearings.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
