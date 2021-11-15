Lebanon man arrested after shots fire through Lebanon apartment

A Lebanon man was arrested following reports of shots fired through the wall of an apartment building on Saturday evening, the Lebanon Police Department reported.

Daniel Joseph Olsen, 37, is suspected of firing an unspecified type of firearm through the wall of his apartment at 356 E. A St. Police say the bullet traveled through the wall and television of the adjacent unit.

While there were two occupants in the neighboring apartment at the time, no injuries were reported, according to Lebanon police.

Officers spent an hour attempting to contact Olsen but were unsuccessful, a Lebanon police news release states. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office then assisted officers “with continued attempts to contact Mr. Olsen and to devise a strategy to take him into custody safely.”

Police obtained a search warrant and armored vehicles were called to the scene. Using a loud-hail speaker, detectives were able to contact Olsen and bring him into custody, the release states.

Lebanon police seized two pistols, two rifles and multiple rounds of ammunition from the scene. Olsen was “lodged temporarily” at the Lebanon Justice Center and then was transported to the Linn County Jail on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangering, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief.

Olsen is not currently listed as being lodged at the jail.

He arraigned on charges of two counts of recklessly endangering another person on Monday afternoon, according to Oregon's online court database.

The investigation is still active, and those with information regarding this incident should contact Detective James Glover at 541-258-4326.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

