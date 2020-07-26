Lebanon man charged with assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lebanon man was accused of an assault involving a deadly or dangerous weapon last week.

Jeffrey Duane Alan Richter, 30, was charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine in Linn County Circuit Court on July 20.

The crimes reportedly occurred on July 18 and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

The weapon used in the alleged assault wasn’t specified in the charging document.

Judge David Delsman set Richter’s bail at $50,000, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for Aug. 5.

In May 2014, Richter reportedly tried to shoot a man with a flare gun during the course of a robbery, but the flare gun fizzled, producing only a puff of smoke, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

In June that year, Richter pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and attempted unlawful use of a vehicle and was sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

