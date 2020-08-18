Lebanon man sentenced to 17 years for sex crimes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lebanon man has been sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison for sex crimes.

Steven Dwayne Maddox, 49, pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree sodomy during an appearance on Aug. 7 in Linn County Circuit Court.

The crimes were committed between 2008 and 2014, according to court records, and the victim was an underage male known to Maddox.

The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case, and Maddox was arrested and charged in November.

Maddox was convicted of Measure 11 crimes, so he won’t be eligible for any reduction of his sentence, conditional or supervised release program, work release or temporary leave from custody.

Per terms of the negotiated settlement, two counts of first-degree sex abuse and one count of second-degree sex abuse were dismissed.

Kent Hickam, who served as Maddox’s court-appointed attorney, was not able to be contacted on Monday or Tuesday.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

