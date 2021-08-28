Lebanon man sentenced to almost 6 years for robbery

A Lebanon man has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for robbery.

Brennen Sean Scott, 28, was convicted of one count of second-degree robbery in Linn County Circuit Court Tuesday morning. Judge Brendan Kane sentenced Scott to almost six years in prison following the defendant’s no contest plea submitted Friday.

Scott was originally charged with first-degree robbery on July 22 following an incident on July 18 that involved trying to steal $1,000 in Magic: The Gathering cards in Albany.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case. The incident reportedly occurred in the 1700 block of Hill Street Southeast.

Another man, 28-year-old Tyler Stephen Griffin, was charged with first-degree robbery for the same incident. According to a probable cause affidavit in Griffin’s case, the victim said he had been messaging Griffin that day about purchasing the collectible cards. According to the seller, Griffin said he needed to ask his wife about buying the cards. The seller thought this was strange since the price had already been agreed upon.