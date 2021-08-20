Lebanon man sentenced to life in prison for murder of his mother

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Fiala pleaded guilty to the murder charge and no contest to the aggravated harassment count. These were conditional pleas, so he retains the right to appeal Friday’s ruling.

The minimum sentence the defendant could have received for the murder charge was 25 years. Prosecutor Keith Stein argued for life in prison based on Fiala’s history of violence.

A review of court documents show that the defendant has been charged with violent crimes committed against various family members in the past. These convictions include assault and strangulation. His most recent offense was in 2017 when he was charged with fourth-degree assault against his brother. He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison at the time.

“There isn’t any result that will bring justice to his family,” Stein said.

During the hearing, the state argued for the harassment sentence to run consecutively. Defense attorney Mike Flinn argued for a concurrent sentence, saying that 25 years was essentially a life sentence for Fiala who would be in his 80s upon release.

When delivering the sentence, the judge decided the terms would run consecutively because each crime involved a different victim. He added that Fiala’s criminal history made it hard for the court to give a shorter sentence.

“This result was expected,” Flinn said. “But we’re confident that we’ll succeed on appeals.”

