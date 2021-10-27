Lebanon man suspected of stealing Albany Fire Department vehicle

A Lebanon man stands accused of stealing and damaging an Albany Fire Department vehicle.
Albany Police Department arrested Joseph William Noel, 34, on Tuesday, Oct. 26 on suspicion of burglary, theft, unlawful use and entry of a vehicle and criminal mischief. He was set to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 27.
Albany Police Department Capt. Brad Liles said Noel was arrested in Albany after investigators identified the graffiti signature on the stolen AFD vehicle as matching that of Noel’s signature on his own vehicle.
According to a Facebook post from AFD, a window in the Station 13 weight room was left unlocked Sunday night. Noel allegedly entered through the window with the intention of stealing a vehicle. He is believed to have stolen the station’s water rescue utility truck, tagging with graffiti, damaging it and then leaving it in Eugene.
The station is located off of Three Lakes Road.
There were five crew members in between night calls and sleeping when the theft happened, according to AFD.
“Our overarching concern is our people first,” AFD Deputy Fire Marshal Sandy Roberts said. “Our focus is keeping our people safe because the most important people are our crew members.”
Roberts said there was body damage done to the vehicle, but estimates are still being done on the total cost for repairs.
The Facebook post said the outcome of the theft could have been worse because crew members could have encountered the suspect during the incident. The post describes the crime as a “near miss.”
Roberts said the department wants the theft to serve as a reminder to community members to stay safe and lock their doors and windows. She added this type of situation could happen to anyone.
“We learn from our own experiences so we want to make sure we pass those experiences onto the community,” Roberts said.