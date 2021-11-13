 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Lebanon woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash on I-5

  • Updated
  • 0
STOCK PIX police log lights04

A Lebanon woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate-5.

According to a news release from Oregon State Police, emergency personnel responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision on Friday, Nov. 12 at around 9:18 p.m. on I-5 southbound near milepost 254 in Salem.

The news release states Christina June Klug, 26, exited her boyfriend’s car that was parked in the median on I-5. She then reportedly walked out into the lane of travel where she was hit by a southbound vehicle operated by Maria Guzman-Coria, 24, of Salem.

Klug was pronounced dead at the scene. Guzman-Coria stayed at the scene following the collision and is cooperating with law enforcement.

OSP was aided by Salem Fire and Medics as well as Oregon Department of Transportation. The case is an ongoing investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News