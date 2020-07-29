Lebanon woman pleads to attempted assault, sentenced to time already served

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lebanon woman who reportedly struck her husband with a car on purpose and then fled from the scene pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree assault and tampering with a witness on Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Court.

Cheryl Kelley Hansen, 55, was sentenced to two months in jail – which she has already served awaiting the resolution of her case – and three years of supervised probation. Her driver’s license also was revoked for one year.

Hansen's sentence was less than typical because she has been conviction-free for a significant period of time, according to court paperwork.

A charge of failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person also was dismissed at sentencing per terms of the negotiated settlement. Another case where Hansen is charged with tampering with a witness will be dismissed, as well, according to Oregon’s online court database.

Hansen reportedly hit her husband with an automobile on South Main Street in Lebanon the afternoon of April 26.

