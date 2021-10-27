Linn County Circuit Court Judge retires, Gov. Brown looks to fill vacancy

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is accepting applications for a judicial vacancy in Linn County Circuit Court.

The Governor’s Office announced in a news release that Linn County Circuit Court Judge David Delsman would be retiring, effective Monday, Nov. 1.

The release said Gov. Brown will fill the vacancy based on merit. Applications will be accepted until Monday, Nov. 1.

Delsman was first appointed to Linn County Circuit Court in March 2013 by then Gov. John Kitzhaber. In Nov. 2014, he was elected to retain his position. He was also re-elected in May 2020. His current term expires Jan. 1, 2027, but the Governor’s Office said this was a planned retirement.

Raised in Polk County, Delsman graduated from Dallas High School. He later majored in political science and received a minor in economics at the University of Oregon and went on to graduate from the UO School of Law in 1992.

