Linn County courthouse locked down after reported threat

The Linn County Courthouse was on lockdown Thursday, Dec. 9 after Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information of a potential threat at around 11:16 a.m.

According to a news release from LCSO issued Friday, initial information suggested someone planned to bring a gun to court and harm others in the courtroom. Deputies quickly closed the courthouse to the public and began an investigation.

Deputies discovered that the defendant in a landlord dispute had made “vague threats” to the landlord’s attorney. According to LCSO, knowledge of these threats evolved into inaccurate information.

Deputies contacted all involved in the chain of communication and the defendant. They followed up with relative information and determined there was no actual threat in the courtroom.

According to the news release, within a couple of hours deputies had obtained enough information to reopen the courthouse as normal.

