Linn County DA sues Gov. Brown over commutations

Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kate Brown challenging her use of clemency orders to grant nearly 1,000 commutations of prison sentences in Oregon.

In an interview, Marteeny called Brown’s use of clemency orders an overreach of her executive authority.

“In effect, she’s re-writing sentencing laws,” he said.

Commutations have become more controversial amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a factor the governor's office has cited in granting hundreds of new sentence commutations in the past two years.

A sentence commutation effectively releases an inmate from prison early, before the remainder of the sentence is up. The Oregon Department of Corrections establishes guidelines on convicts who are eligible, which say, among other conditions, they must be within six months of their planned release.

In the wake of outbreaks and deaths in Oregon prisons related to COVID-19, the governor’s office has focused especially on people who have a higher danger from the disease.

But Marteeny, who is joined in the lawsuit by Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow, says that the governor’s clemency authority was never meant to be used in this sweeping way.

“Going forward, if the governor wants to do any more, we want her to follow certain steps,” Marteeny said. “What I’m really wanting is to increase the voice of the victims in the process of commutations.”

Marteeny said that, while the Oregon Constitution does grant the governor clemency authority, that power “is subject to such regulations as might be provided by law.” He asserts that the current process is flouting those regulations.

The larger philosophical issue, he said, is whether Oregon’s criminal justice system is governed by a legislative process or governed by the executive branch.

“What this lawsuit does cover is that I do believe that the governor does have limits on her power, and I’m trying to enforce those limits,” Marteeny said. “When this power is granted, it needs to be wielded humbly. Otherwise, what you’re doing is setting a system of not legislative governing and instead a system of one person governing.”

So far, only the D.A.s from Linn and Lane counties have signed onto the lawsuit. Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson has no plans to join the lawsuit.

“I think that the lawsuit brings up some interesting legal issues," Haroldson said. “Each county’s perspective is made different, and I certainly can’t speak to Linn County’s, but I can just say that Benton County’s perspective is that we will not be joining this lawsuit at this time.”

Others may join in later, but Marteeny said that part of the job of a D.A. is to pick one’s battles.

“The bottom line is that every D.A. has to make decisions on what battles to fight, and this was one that I was willing to fight, as well as the Lane County D.A.,” he said. “It’s not personal, it’s just simply that I believe the law sets this limit, and someone needs to step forward and enforce those limits.”

The lawsuit was filed in Marion County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Jan. 18. In addition to the county D.A.’s, four crime victims who “were directly affected by the governor’s clemency actions” are also part of the lawsuit, according to a Linn County press release.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

