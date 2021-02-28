 Skip to main content
Linn County investigating drive-by shooting in Millersburg
Linn County investigating drive-by shooting in Millersburg

Stock Pix Linn County Sheriff
David Patton

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Saturday night in Millersburg. No one was injured, but bullets penetrated a home and narrowly missed two people inside, according to a news release from the agency.

The incident occurred at 7:01 p.m. LCSO received a report of multiple shots being fired into a duplex in the 4300 block of Waverly Drive.

During the initial investigation, it was unclear if the two people inside were the suspect’s intended target.

The investigation is ongoing and there is not a known threat to the general public.

Those with information about the case should call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3911.

