Linn County man accused of 11 sex crimes in 7 separate incidents

A Linn County man has been charged with more than 10 sex crimes involving a minor.

Nicolas Simon, 49, was arraigned Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Linn County Circuit Court on 11 sex crime charges alleged to have occurred in seven separate incidents.

He is accused of seven counts of first-degree sodomy and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse. The incidents are said to have occurred between June 13, 2012, and June 13, 2013, according to court documents.

Simon was booked into Linn County Jail on Monday. Albany Police Department investigated the case and made the arrest.

During the hearing, Judge Michael Wynhausen set Simon’s bail at $350,000. His next court appearance in the matter is set for Nov. 15.

