Linn County rape cases dismissed due to new evidence

Forcible rape charges were dismissed against two men in Linn County Circuit Court last month.

Colin Michael Horton of Turner and Christopher Ridders of Beaverton each had been accused of first-degree rape in March and were co-defendants in connected cases.

But on Sept. 18, each of those cases was dropped.

In motions to dismiss, prosecutor Alex Olenick detailed that he had received information from the defense that rendered the state’s evidence insufficient to prove Horton and Turner’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Walter Todd, the defense attorney for Horton, declined comment.

Zachary Stern, the defense attorney for Ridders, was not able to be reached for comment.

The case was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

