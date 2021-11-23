 Skip to main content
Linn County Sheriff’s Office responds to helicopter crash near Scio

  • Updated
Helicopter crash

An experimental helicopter lays on the grass following a crash. Photo courtesy of Linn County Sheriff's Office. 

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a helicopter crash near Scio on Monday afternoon, Nov. 22.

Deputies responded to a crash in the 39000 block of Fish Hatchery Drive at 3:11 p.m., according to a news release from LCSO.

The caller reported a two-person helicopter crash and said injuries were unknown.

When fire department personnel and deputies responded, they found the operator, Jack Elvin, 74, walking around near the crash, the new release states. Elvin was reportedly the only occupant. He described having a mechanical failure while he was trying to land his experimental helicopter.

According to the news release, the helicopter sustained major damage to several of its components. Elvin told deputies he was not injured.

