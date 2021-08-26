Linn County woman, initially charged with attempted murder, gets probation

The defendant was found guilty of the menacing charge and was found not guilty of attempted murder or attempted assault. According to court documents, Murray’s husband and daughter, who were there the night of the incident, testified during the trial.

Lulay said prison wouldn’t benefit Murray during the sentencing hearing.

The state argued for a five-year prison sentence.

“Obviously this was not the result that the state was hoping for, but I respect the system that we work in,” McCahill said.

Since the incident, Lulay said Murray has been living in a drug and alcohol recovery home. She said the defendant completed an anger management course and passed every drug and alcohol test she’s taken since the incident.

Murray’s sponsor at the house as well as a fellow housemate spoke at the sentencing in support of her. They argued that Murray has already made significant changes in her life and prison would disrupt this.

Along with the bench probation, Delsman ordered the defendant to pay $300 in fines. Murray is not allowed to possess firearms during probation and cannot possess any alcoholic beverages or enter a bar. She is ordered to report to an evaluator at Linn County Alcohol and Drug. The judge also ordered Murray to not have any contact with her husband or daughter.

