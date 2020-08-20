Linn Sheriff investigating Detroit Lake death as homicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a suspicious death where human remains found in a burning car on the south side of Detroit Lake on Monday night.

“We’re treating it as a homicide until there are details that dictate otherwise,” said Lt. Brandon Fountain.

Authorities, however, don’t believe the public is in danger.

Information has been limited about the death, including the identity of the deceased. LCSO has received tips regarding the case, but none of those has led to a major break, Fountain said.

Those with information about the case should contact Detective John Lovik II at 541-967-3950.

