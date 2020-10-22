Log truck rolls over on Highway 20

A loaded log truck rolled over east of the intersection of Highway 20 and Springhill Drive on Thursday morning shortly before 8 a.m. snarling the rush-hour traffic heading eastbound into Albany.

Lucas Walters, 35, was the driver of the Kenworth and was making a left-hand turn off Springhill when the trailer filled with logs tipped. The new truck was heavily damaged.

Traffic was cut down to one lane while workers from AA towing used a tow truck’s arm to lift the remaining logs off the truck’s bunks, placing them to the side of the road for a later pickup.

Highway 20 was briefly closed in the eastbound direction while the tow company used two trucks to upright the Kenworth log truck.

According to an Albany Police Department spokesman, the logs were to be removed after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area of Highway 20 and Springhill Drive in North Albany due to a log truck rollover, according to the Albany Police Department.

