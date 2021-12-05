 Skip to main content
Male killed, female injured in Highway 20 crash by Kings Valley

A male was killed and a female suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near the Kings Valley Highway early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at about 1:15 a.m.

The male and female were passengers in a Ford F-150 that was traveling eastbound and left the roadway, impacting into an Oregon Department of Transportation road sign, according to the news release. The pickup was able to get back onto the roadway and come to a stop.  

The driver and one additional passenger were uninjured, the news release states. The injured female was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Names of all individuals involved were withheld pending family notification by the agency.

The Philomath Police Department and ODOT assisted at the scene.

The Benton County Crash Team is conducting an investigation and those with information regarding the crash should call Sgt. David Iverson at 541-766-6858.

