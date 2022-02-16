Man arrested 3 times in one day, accused of strangulation in Corvallis

A man has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman while she was in the shower at her Corvallis home.

The suspect had previously been arrested twice the same day of the incident, according to a news release from the Corvallis Police Department.

Officers arrested Garrett Wayne Caspino III, 29, on Saturday, Feb. 12 on suspicion of first-degree burglary, menacing, strangulation, coercion, harassment and first-degree sexual abuse. Corvallis PD identified him as both a Corvallis and Albany resident.

According to the news release, at around 12:33 p.m. Feb. 12, CPD responded to the 200 block of Southwest Seventh Street for reports of a burglary. The unidentified caller told police a man had entered his and his girlfriend’s home and attacked his partner while she was in the shower and he was asleep.

The victim told officers the suspect, whom police later identified as Caspino, had pulled his pants down while opening the shower door. The victim reportedly tried to flee from the bathroom, but Caspino allegedly grabbed her shoulders, shoved her against the bathroom wall and strangled her.

The victim reportedly continued to fight off Caspino while he grabbed at her, according to the news release.

The caller was awoken by the victim’s screams and reported seeing the suspect standing over the victim, who was laying on the ground in the bathroom. The caller confronted the man who then fled the residence and headed toward Southwest Jefferson Avenue. The caller and victim provided a description of the culprit to police.

After canvassing the neighborhood, Corvallis police officers located a man matching the description nearby. Through investigation, officers determined Caspino was the suspect.

Before the attack, CPD had arrested Caspino twice that same day, according to the news release. Officers contacted Caspino at around 10:53 a.m. in the 200 block of Southwest Second Street. At this time, a caller reported Caspino allegedly had entered an unlocked vehicle, was sitting in the driver seat and acting “totally out there,” per the news release.

Officers arrested Caspino on suspicion of criminal trespass. He was transferred to the Law Enforcement Center but was cited and released because the severity of the alleged crime did not meet the criteria for booking and lodging at the jail, according to the news release.

A little while after, an officer was working on a vehicle in the restricted parking area of the Law Enforcement Center when he saw a man concealing himself behind a pillar.

Officers cited Caspino on suspicion of criminal trespassing again and transported him to the area of Northwest Monroe Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street for access to unidentified service providers. He was last seen in the area at around 11:50 a.m.

After the third arrest following the strangulation, Caspino met the criteria to be booked into Benton County Jail. Officers transported him to jail at around 2:48 p.m., according to the news release.

According to Oregon’s online court database, Caspino was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Monday, Feb. 14 on charges of first-degree burglary, strangulation and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. During his arraignment, the court appointed Clark Willes as Caspino’s defense attorney and set his bail at $750,000.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 14.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

