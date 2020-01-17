Man, van in missing woman case found in Linn County

Although Danielle Bisnell, 27, of Redding, California, remains missing, the minivan in which she was seen with an unknown white male — along with the white male — has been found in Linn County.

Investigators interviewed the man, who is considered a witness to the woman's disappearance. His identity was not immediately available.

It was not known exactly where the van was found.

Bisnell was reported missing by family and friends on Dec. 31, 2019. She has been known to frequent Northern California, Oregon and Nevada. It is believed she was traveling through Linn County on her way back to Redding on Dec. 10, when she stopped communicating with her family and friends.

Anyone with information into Bisnell’s disappearance is urged to contact Redding Police Investigations at 530-225-4200 or Shasta County Secret Witness at 530-243-2319. A $2,500 reward is being offered for any information leading to her whereabouts.

The investigation is ongoing.

