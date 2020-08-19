Marijuana extract lab suspected in Lebanon explosion

The Lebanon Police Department is investigating a suspected marijuana extract lab explosion that injured a female on Tuesday afternoon.
The explosion was reported at about 2 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of South Fifth Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a female had come running from the apartment with her hair on fire, according to a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon.
The female was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital by the Lebanon Fire District, and was later transported to Legacy Emanuel Hospital for treatment related to burns on her body.
A male subject who also was in the residence at the time of the explosion was not injured.
The Lebanon Police Department is not releasing the names of the individuals due to the ongoing investigation, the news release states.
Officers found that the residence contained marijuana, butane and other items indicative of the possible manufacture of butane honey oil, according to the news release. Butane can be highly explosive if large quantities are in the open and ignited by a secondary source.
Detectives were granted a search warrant for the residence, and found evidence confirming that butane honey oil was made at the residence, the news release states.
Officers also discovered that a wall at the apartment had been blown away from the foundation during the explosion, the news release states. The Lebanon Fire District and an apartment property management team checked the complex for structural integrity and spoke with neighboring residents. Officials learned from individuals who reported the incident that the explosion likely occurred from the use of a butane canister.
Butane honey oil, or sometimes simply “oil,” is a potent extract of marijuana.
Oregon law allows its legal sale by licensed dispensaries and for state-licensed processors to make the substance. But authorities are concerned about people who illegally make BHO at home due to the lack of regulation and the extreme volatility of the manufacturing process.
Those with information regarding the case should contact Lebanon Police Department Detective Timothy Trahan at 541-258-4318.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.