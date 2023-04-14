A man named Monroe from Monroe man was arrested Tuesday, April 11, suspected of five criminal charges, including stealing a tiny home reported missing from Junction City in January.

Benton County Sheriff's deputies were investigating an unrelated incident in the 25000 block of Foxview Lane in Monroe, when they arrested 21-year-old Bo Dale Monroe. According to a news release, deputies noticed a tiny home that looked similar to the one that had been stolen a couple months back.

Once detectives learned the tiny home was a match, they returned to Foxview Lane with a search warrant to seize the tiny house and arrest Monroe once again, according to the release.

Altogether, he was charged on two warrants for failing to appear in court, aggravated theft, violation of a restraining order, unlawful use of a vehicle and theft.

The allegation of violating a restraining order stems from the discovery of two firearms during the search warrant. It is unlawful to be in possession of a firearm with an active restraining order against you, the release stated.

Additionally, Hull Oaks Lumber Co. in Monroe reported having surveillance of Monroe allegedly siphoning more than $1,400 worth of diesel fuel from its mill equipment on three separate occasions, the release stated.

