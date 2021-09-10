Multiple inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Linn County Jail

Eight inmates at the Linn County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

The cases come after a former inmate who was transferred out of the facility Thursday tested positive for the virus.

Current inmates from the same housing unit were tested by staff nurses. Eight out of the 18 inmates from that housing unit tested positive but were not showing symptoms.

According to the news release, the Sheriff’s Office is testing every inmate in the facility and mask protocols are being followed and were being followed prior to the outbreak. The news release states that this is the first COVID-19 outbreak at the Linn County Jail.

Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said the agency is waiting to hear back from the Oregon Health Authority to see if it will be helping out with getting the rest of the facility tested. The jail’s capacity is 230 and Yon said today’s number of inmates is 159.

“How big of an issue is this? That will dictate how we move forward in terms of isolation and other protocols,” Yon said in an interview.

