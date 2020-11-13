 Skip to main content
New Jersey man accused of harassing ex-girlfriend living in Corvallis

A New Jersey man was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing a former girlfriend and moving into her Corvallis apartment complex.

Corvallis police responded to a report of harassment on Nov. 4 at Cascade Pointe Apartments on Southwest E Avenue. A woman told officers that her ex-boyfriend, Baris Baydar, would not stop trying to contact her after reportedly visiting Corvallis from his home in New Jersey.

The woman told police that Baydar was calling her, knocking on her apartment door and leaving gifts outside. Even after sending a message telling him to stop and blocking his social media accounts, the woman said Baydar created a new account and continued attempts to reach her.

On Monday, five days later, the woman called police again to report that Baydar was again knocking on her door, calling her and making her feel as though she could not leave her apartment safely.

According to police, Baydar later disclosed that he’d moved into the same apartment complex as his ex-girlfriend and was living on a different floor.

Baydar, 22, was arrested for telephonic harassment as well as stalking and booked in the Benton County Jail on Wednesday. He was arraigned on two counts of telephonic harassment on Thursday in Benton County Circuit Court.

Baris Baydar

Baydar

 Courtesy of Benton County Jail

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

